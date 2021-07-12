Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 200.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 159.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $47.58 on Monday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $33.14 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60.

