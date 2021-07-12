Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.80.

GL opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $70.32 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $1,394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,126,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

