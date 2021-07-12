Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post sales of $225.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.35 million and the lowest is $213.73 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $148.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $927.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $924.97 million to $934.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of GMED opened at $80.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $44.84 and a 12 month high of $81.26.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,855 shares of company stock valued at $31,138,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 4.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

