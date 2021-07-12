Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.230-$-1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.97 million-$187.97 million.
Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
