Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.230-$-1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.97 million-$187.97 million.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOL. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC raised their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

