Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of GDEN opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.93. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

