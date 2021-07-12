GoldFund (GFUN) Price Up 30.5% Over Last Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 75.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $207,951.40 and $59.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006501 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000238 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001201 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.