GoldFund Market Cap Reaches $207,951.40 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 75.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $207,951.40 and $59.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

