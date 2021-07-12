Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 272,217 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,217 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $45,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 251,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 43,595 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 936,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,683,000 after buying an additional 363,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.46. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $34,334.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,629 shares of company stock worth $5,681,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

