Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $42.44 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149,734 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Dover worth $42,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 8.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 5.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Dover by 89.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $3,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $153.46 on Monday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

