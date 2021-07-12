Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $43.93 Million Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.70% of MGE Energy worth $43,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $76.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.06. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

