Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 852,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $43,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSST. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,967,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,181,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,165,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13,474.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 197,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 196,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 341.8% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 130,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSST opened at $50.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.72. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $51.13.

