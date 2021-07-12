Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 24,166 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $46,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock opened at $294.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.55. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $213.12 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.19.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

