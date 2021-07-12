Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 253,133 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 855,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $45,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 516,213 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 137,563 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $46.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.