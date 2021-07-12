Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 81,265 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Blueprint Medicines worth $47,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock opened at $85.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.