GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) CEO Trevor Bezdek Sells 34,520 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 34,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $1,328,674.80.
Shares of GDRX stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.03. 19,958 shares of the stock were exchanged.
GoodRx Company Profile
Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.