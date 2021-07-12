Graviocoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.53 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $729.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.71 or 0.00403765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

