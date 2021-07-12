Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

GTN stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $192,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

