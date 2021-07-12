Grigorios Siokas Acquires 500,000 Shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:COSM) Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

Shares of NYSE COSM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,988 shares.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom.

