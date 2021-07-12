Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Purchased by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP increased its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Groupon comprises approximately 0.7% of Islet Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Groupon were worth $27,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,570. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.86.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

