GrowGeneration Corp. (NYSE:GRWG) President Michael Salaman Sells 186,244 Shares

GrowGeneration Corp. (NYSE:GRWG) President Michael Salaman sold 186,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $8,198,460.88.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

