Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $16.20 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.