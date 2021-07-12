Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $33,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,420,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,980,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.40 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

