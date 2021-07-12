Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $105.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.92 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

