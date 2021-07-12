Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,245 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,187,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Avangrid stock opened at $52.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

