Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,318 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after buying an additional 382,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after buying an additional 472,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,784,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,728,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

CAR stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

