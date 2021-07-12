Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,933 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

NYSE SCS opened at $14.51 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

SCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.