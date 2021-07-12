Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report $100.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $55.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $415.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.61 million to $484.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $604.62 million, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $690.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,259,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,499,896. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.46. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

