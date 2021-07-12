Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 12th

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I’s (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 12th. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

HLAHU opened at $10.02 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,162,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth $19,910,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth $5,724,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth $5,226,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth $4,978,000.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

