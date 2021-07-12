Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $107,000 Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 253,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TrueCar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TrueCar by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $555.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. TrueCar’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at $685,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,604 shares of company stock worth $577,520. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.