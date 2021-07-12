HAPI (HAPI) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One HAPI coin can now be bought for approximately $43.01 or 0.00130628 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HAPI has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $962,981.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.04 or 0.00899126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005462 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

