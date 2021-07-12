Haven Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.16 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $67.16 million and approximately $941,173.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00011722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,144.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,035.61 or 0.06141574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.58 or 0.01449930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00402542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00144485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.01 or 0.00621535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00417103 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00323365 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,287,475 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.