Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Gap Up to $30.84

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.84, but opened at $31.78. Hawkins shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $162.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hawkins by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

