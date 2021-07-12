Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Gap Up to $30.84

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.84, but opened at $31.78. Hawkins shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $162.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hawkins by 4,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.