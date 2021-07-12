HBK Investments L P Acquires New Shares in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENNVU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $11,819,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000.

Get ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENNVU opened at $10.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENNVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU).

Receive News & Ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.