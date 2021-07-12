HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 400,000 Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 1.33% of Tastemaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $129,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.76 on Monday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

