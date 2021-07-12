HBK Investments L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

HBK Investments L P cut its position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,869 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYGG. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 22.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 97.8% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

VYGG opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Vy Global Growth has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.