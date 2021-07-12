HBK Investments L P Has $2.98 Million Stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

HBK Investments L P decreased its position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTWN. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $6,192,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTWN opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

