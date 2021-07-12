HBK Investments L P Sells 181,250 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

HBK Investments L P cut its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,250 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $1,789,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPOD opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

