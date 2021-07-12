HBK Investments L P Takes $4.33 Million Position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. HBK Investments L P owned 3.70% of Marlin Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth $433,000.

Shares of Marlin Technology stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

