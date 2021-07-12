Head-To-Head Analysis: CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) vs. Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CCA Industries and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co 0 1 2 0 2.67

Natura &Co has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.53%. Given Natura &Co’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than CCA Industries.

Risk & Volatility

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCA Industries and Natura &Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $14.12 million 1.65 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Natura &Co $7.17 billion 2.21 -$126.14 million ($0.16) -144.00

CCA Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries 0.67% N/A N/A Natura &Co 0.44% 1.09% 0.46%

Summary

Natura &Co beats CCA Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, franchises, third-party online resellers, amenity accounts, and physical multibrand retailers primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

