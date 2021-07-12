Head to Head Review: AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get AU Optronics alerts:

This table compares AU Optronics and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A Photronics 5.78% 3.68% 2.93%

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and Photronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.86 -$608.06 million N/A N/A Photronics $609.69 million 1.25 $33.82 million $0.52 23.60

Photronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AU Optronics and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Photronics has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.95%. Given Photronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Summary

Photronics beats AU Optronics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; and manufactures and sells TFT-LCD modules and panels, TV sets, backlight modules, automotive parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills. In addition, it develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as related consulting services; and engages in venture capital investment activities. The company operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.