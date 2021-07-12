Head to Head Survey: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) & Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 9.85% 2.14% 0.94% Lexington Realty Trust 60.26% 11.10% 5.89%

91.6% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Lexington Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $284.11 million 7.41 $32.01 million $1.05 16.89 Lexington Realty Trust $330.45 million 10.30 $183.30 million $0.76 16.13

Lexington Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Lexington Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Retail Opportunity Investments has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lexington Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Retail Opportunity Investments and Lexington Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 2 4 0 2.43 Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus price target of $14.30, indicating a potential downside of 19.35%. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.08%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

