Hedget (HGET) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Hedget has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for about $4.28 or 0.00012904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $7.50 million and $475,586.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00052519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.38 or 0.00899020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005442 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

