Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HP. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.89.

HP stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,267,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after acquiring an additional 624,269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 621,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after buying an additional 546,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

