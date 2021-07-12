Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.26.

Shares of HP opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

