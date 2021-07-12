Hemenway Trust Co LLC Trims Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $279.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,168. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.79. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $280.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.