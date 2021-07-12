Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.75 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,876 shares of company stock valued at $92,632,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

EL opened at $317.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.50 and a 1 year high of $321.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

