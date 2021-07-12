Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.81 Million in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 266,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

