Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Change Path LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 423.4% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,332 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,998,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,887,000.

JMST opened at $51.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

