Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $109,083,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,120,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after purchasing an additional 59,314 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 40.1% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,996,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 571,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.